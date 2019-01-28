FASHION
SNAPS: Sun Met 2019 glitz and glam
Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town was a hub of sparkles as fashionistas dressed to the T to match 2019's Sun Met theme - precious metals - at the fashion and race day on Saturday.
From fab to drab, see some of the noteworthy outfits rocked by celebrities.
View this post on Instagram
Loved rocking this look at the SunMet! Simple, elegant yet striking with amazing hair & make inspired by the theme African Luxury: Precious metals. Just the way I love it. @official_misssa @suninternationalza @officialsunmet #Fashion #RaceDay . . Creative: @werner_wessels H&M: @gorgeous2gosouthafrica @gilbert_mofubelu @deecompose 👗@capetowndresshire 👠@callitspring_sa