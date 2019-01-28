Leisure

SNAPS: Sun Met 2019 glitz and glam

By Herald Reporter - 28 January 2019

Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town was a hub of sparkles as fashionistas dressed to the T to match 2019's Sun Met theme - precious  metals - at the fashion and race day on Saturday. 

From fab to drab, see some of the noteworthy outfits rocked by celebrities.

View this post on Instagram

@officialsunmet #SunMet #SunMet2019✨

A post shared by Sane Thobeka Mathe (@sanemathe) on

View this post on Instagram

Precious metals | 👗: @douxregalcouture #SunMet

A post shared by Tshepi Vundla (@tshepivundla) on

