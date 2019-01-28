BOOKS
Review: Broken Ground by Val McDermid
Sarah Cohen reviews Broken Ground by Val McDermid After having my eyes glued to the pages of Val McDermid’s latest novel, Broken Ground, I am amazed I have made it through so many years without having read one of McDermid’s books. Furthermore, how has this novel not become an award-winning movie? Set in Scotland, this multi-layered criminal mystery takes the reader through the search for buried treasure that ultimately leads to the unearthing of a body left behind from a crime committed years b...
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.