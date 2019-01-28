BOOKS

Review: Broken Ground by Val McDermid

Sarah Cohen reviews Broken Ground by Val McDermid After having my eyes glued to the pages of Val McDermid’s latest novel, Broken Ground, I am amazed I have made it through so many years without having read one of McDermid’s books. Furthermore, how has this novel not become an award-winning movie? Set in Scotland, this multi-layered criminal mystery takes the reader through the search for buried treasure that ultimately leads to the unearthing of a body left behind from a crime committed years b...

