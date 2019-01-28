From getting married in jeans to a beach wedding - Jason Goliath got the gal & his fairytale
Just last week Jason Goliath married his longtime girlfriend, Sian Bailey in front of a small group of friends and family. The couple wore matching shirts with the words "bride and groom" on them. Then they jetted off to the Maldives for more rounds of love wins.
The comedian posted a picture of himself and Sian on a beach. He's wearing a white shirt and Sian is in the background with a white dress, adorned with a flower crown and bouquet.
Friends celebrated their wedding ceremony in South Africa last week and said even though the couple opted to wear jeans and tekkies, it was "one of the most special ceremonies."
Those close to the couple said they never wanted anything fancy and would rather spend their money towards an epic holiday where they could also get married.
Congrats!