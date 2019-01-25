Tait Dance Studio dancers star in ‘Showtime’

Apart from benefiting from the talents of fashion designer Johan Wolmarans, the 2019 edition of the Woodlands Dairy Showtime Revue, Those Were the Days, has the added advantage of having special dance routines choreographed by Natasha Tait and danced by seven performers from her dance, fitness and events studio.

Natasha, who is making her bow with the eagerly anticipated family show, is the latest of 15 choreographers to work on the yearly youth talent development vehicle. She has run the studio for three years and was born into a family of dancers.

“My mother, Lorraine Tait, has run her own studio for many years – in Port Eizabeth, Johannesburg, Durban – all over the place – as my father moved around with his work assignments,” Natasha said.

“My sister, Tanya, ran her own studio for many years, before calling me from Durban to ask me to take it over when she fell victim to cancer in 2014, and found she could no longer handle so many pupils.

“Sadly she passed away a year later, and although I had primarily been a professional dancer and never really taught classes, I felt I owed it to her to carry out her wishes.

“Tanya, in fact, preceded me in Showtime for she choreographed two revues, 2014’s ‘S Wonderful, ‘S Marvellous and Walkin’ Happy in 2014 and 2015, the latter with my mom, and which she had just finished work on when she was struck down with the cancer.”

Natasha’s record as a performer is impressive.

“Just before I left PE I was named champion dancer at the annual PE Dance Festival, and I danced in Johannesburg and overseas.

“I spent 12 years entertaining on ocean liners, eventually working for a long time in the US” she said.

She came home, much to her family’s delight, to take over Tanya’s studio three years ago, and found romance as well, since she has now been married for two years and is expecting her first child around May.

The show runs from Sunday January 27 with an underprivileged matinee, to Saturday February, 2, with the two Showtime Awards evenings at 7pm on Tuesday and Friday next week, and public performances at 7pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets cost R70 for all seats for all ages at the Awards shows, and R70 for adults and R50 for senior citizens, children and students of all types at the public performances. Book with Phrosne Phillips on phrosne1@gmail.com