Time to dance some more | Mango Groove announce 30th-anniversary concert

If you don't know how much of a jam Mango Groove's Special Star was then you're probably not the target market for this article but your parents will surely be in high spirits after you tell them the legendary South African band is planning a once-off, spectacular 30th Anniversary Concert.

The iconic group, which has been gifting SA with great hits since 1984 announced on Wednesday that they wanted to celebrate 2019 the best way they know how.

Mango Groove’s lead vocalist, Claire Johnston explained that it was only fitting for them to go big in 2019 to celebrate the 30-year journey.

"2019 is a big year for us as we will be celebrating the 30th anniversary since the release of our very first album, Mango Groove. With this in mind it seemed right to us that we put on a high production concert that showcases the highlights, memories and moments of that album, as well as, performing all the other Mango songs that people have come to know and love through years," said Claire.