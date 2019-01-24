Mother Tongue exhibition at art museum is a living history lesson

Eastern Cape beads convey the message that art and culture are treasures to be valued

The exhibition Mother Tongue at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum is a living history lesson on the influence of traditional Xhosa fashion on contemporary design, linking past to future trends. It also shows how the teenagers of yesteryears were just as keen to push the fashion boundaries as the post-Millennial generation of today, using beadwork from the Eastern Cape.

