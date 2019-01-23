The hottest interior trends of 2019

Now that the holiday decorations have come down, the new year is the perfect time to ring in a new look – whether that be a coat of paint, a change of furniture or a couple of cushions.

If you’re planning a revamp, here are some of the styles that are set to come to the fore in 2019, from on-trend colours to innovative materials and art-inspired accessories.

The new palette

Pantone’s colour of the year for 2019 is Living Coral, a bright, cheerful peach.

Unlike its purple predecessor, Ultra Violet, which seemed a slightly out-there choice (certainly in terms of interiors), coral is a colour that has already been gaining some traction in homeware collections.

It’s also part of a movement towards warmer neutrals – Dulux’s colour of the year, Spiced Honey, is further evidence of this.

Combined with other tropical tones such as cobalt blue and teal, coral will add a bold effect to a room; used with softer greens and yellows or white it can subtly liven up an understated scheme.

Pink is still hugely popular and isn’t set to be relegated to the sidelines any time soon, but it is evolving from sugary blush to a slightly darker, moodier tone.

Again, it goes well with the new neutrals such as sage green and muted mustard, but will also lift a palette of pale grey, taupe and white – and would look beautiful with brass accents in the form of lighting, mirrors or picture frames.

Bauhaus

A German art school that stopped operating in 1933 might not seem hugely relevant to a modern interior.

However, the Bauhaus school was hugely influential in its day and went on to inspire one of the leading aesthetic elements of modernist design.

As 2019 marks the centenary of its opening, expect to see lots of homeware products inspired by its sparse style, incorporating clean lines and abstract shapes.

A young Terence Conran studied the Bauhaus principles of marrying form with function, focusing on craftsmanship and making good design accessible to all, and the new collections from The Conran Shop, by designers such as Matthew Hilton and Daniel Schofield, celebrate that legacy with furniture and accessories incorporating graphic lines and flashes of bold colour.

For a quick update to the home, consider adding Bauhaus-inspired pieces to your ceramics collection or swapping in textiles inspired by this sparse style incorporating clean lines and abstract shapes.

Rubbish to riches

2018’s plastic waste backlash has sparked a wave of innovation, with several brands enlisting it to make a whole range of homewares.

Patterned, woven cushions, throws and rugs made from recycled plastic have the added benefits of being washable and moth-resistant.

The terrazzo trend that started to come through in 2018 and is gathering pace is another example of a somewhat humble material being given an upscale upgrade.

Terrazzo is a flooring material consisting of chips of marble or granite set in concrete and polished to a smooth surface.

Terrazzo furniture and accessories now have a decidedly luxe look and terrazzo prints are popping up on everything from wallpaper to bedlinen. Terrazzo style flooring is also becoming very popular.

Abstract art

There is a micro trend in homewares inspired by abstract and figurative art such as Picasso’s, most commonly seen on tableware and soft furnishings.

A simple line drawing (poster or print) is an easy way to tap into this, while a figurative lamp or vase will add a playful touch to a shelf or mantelpiece.

Back to white

The word on the street is that white and cream sofas are making a comeback – a thought to strike panic into the heart of anyone with a taste for black coffee or red wine.

This isn’t the start of a wholesale return to minimalism; more of a foil for the bold colour and pattern that has been taking over interiors over the past couple of years.

In a room with statement wallpaper, colourful cushions and a patterned rug, a white sofa will provide a bit of breathing space.

Customers are currently leaning towards cream sofas in heavy textured fabrics such as boucle (which would help to disguise marks) and shearling.

Palm Springs

The vogue for maximalism, tropical motifs and palm-leaf prints has led to a revival of the classic Palm Springs style, which is giving the mid-century look a glamorous update.

The coral-pink-and-green colour combination that swept through everything from cushions to kitchens in 2018 is one example of how to get this look at home, which is also characterised by pale walls with pops of colour in furniture and accessories, geometric patterns, and art deco style metal furniture.

It’s a surefire way to give your home a sunny start to 2019. – The Telegraph