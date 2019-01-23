How to break your addiction to your cellphone

Martin Talks of UK travel and consultancy business Digital Detoxing offers these suggestions on periodically tearing yourself away from your phone or screen.

1. Try “phone stacking” in a meeting or at a family meal.

Everyone puts their device in the middle of the table and the first to reach for theirs has to do a forfeit, such as to make tea for everyone, buy the next round or wash up.

2. Keep tech out of the bedroom: light from screens stops production of the hormone melatonin, which is vital for getting to sleep, so leave them to charge in a different room when you go to bed.

3. Keep your phone out of sight and reach when you’re driving.

Even hands-free phone systems slow reaction times as people don’t concentrate on the road.

4. Don’t eat at your desk. Go outside at lunchtime instead. Not only does it get you away from your screen, it stops you from sitting down too long – also very bad for you.

5. Go on a digital detox holiday. Actively find ways to take a break from social media, work e-mails and texts. – The Telegraph