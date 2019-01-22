John Kani on racist slurs over 7de Laan interracial kiss: It once happened to me

As the debate surrounding an interracial kiss shared between two characters on soapie 7de Laan continues to rage, legendary SA actor John Kani has shared his own experience of audiences walking out of his theatre play in protest over a similar kiss.

Rapport newspaper reported that Carina Nel who plays Alexa and Nicholas Nkuna who plays Fikana on the popular soapie have been on the receiving end of hate after their characters eventually got together and shared an on-screen kiss.

The kiss divided social media with viewers of the show taking a strong stand against the racist trolls, while some social media users shared their experiences of being shunned for kissing someone of another race.

John Kani joined the conversation, recounting how he too had an audience shun him for kissing a white woman on stage.

"It was 34 years ago. White members of the audience in Cape Town and Joburg walked out of the theatre when I kissed Sandra Prinsloo on stage in Miss Julie and Joanna Weinberg in Othello. I wonder has anything changed?" he wrote.

When asked about the protest, John said he remembered the experience well and how how his co-star later left South Africa.