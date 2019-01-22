How to nail French chic in your 60s

A Chanel model and muse since the 1980s, de la Fressange’s name is synonymous with that enigmatic notion of French style, a fashion concept that women around the world wish they could grasp as it implies sophistication, ease and elegance.

de la Fressange, 61, who realised the interest back in 2011 and, at the age of then at 53, wrote what is tantamount to the country’s official style guide – Parisian Chic. She is still bemused that women turn to her for fashion advice, even though it has sold over a million copies since it was first published.

Having great taste and being able to articulate it has served her well – de la Fressange now runs her own label in Paris, designs regular collections for Uniqlo, has written six more books, and is an ambassador for shoe designer Roger Vivier.

“In Paris, people don’t add a lot,” she says of the pared-back look that defines French style now.

“They don’t pile on too many accessories or mix colours. Italian women are interested in looking sexy, American women want to look rich, but for us less is more.

“In France, we have no such thing as this ‘keeping things for a special occasion,’” she adds.

“‘We mix sophisticated things with casual things and it works wherever you go. We will wear the silk with the denim, or whatever.

“The clothes are there to make you look better, so that someone says, ‘You look great’, not ‘That’s a nice dress’.”

While de la Fressange’s look is consistent and quintessential, it has changed subtly over the years.

“Most French girls will proudly tell you that they don’t follow fashion, but it’s totally untrue,” she says.

“I keep things for years, but I also update.

“I spend a fortune on simple cotton shirts and indigo linen jackets – but they still look current. The size of a sleeve or type of buttons can be all it takes to make something feel chic for now.”

The items she says you’ll no longer see her wearing include miniskirts, leather jackets (“If you’re not a rock star, forget it”) and fur coats (“I now care about animals, plus at 60, I would look awful”), as well as skinny jeans and leggings (“Why wear those uncomfortable, sticky trousers?”).

“Also, I wouldn’t wear a tweed suit,” she adds.

“The other day my daughter, who is 18 and gorgeous, wore one of my Chanel suits and had so many compliments. If I wore this now I would look 20 years older, like her grandmother.”

de la Fressange has always been at the centre of Paris’s social scene, but now, as she and her crowd (including Princess Caroline of Monaco and Carla Bruni), reach their 60s, they are considered the most sophisticated women in the city.

de la Fressange lives on the Left Bank with her long-term boyfriend Denis Olivennes and her daughters, Nine, 24, and Violette, 18, from her marriage to Luigi d’Urso, who died in 2006.

A willingness to evolve has allowed her to stay relevant in fashion for more than 40 years; de la Fressange has more than 240,000 followers on Instagram.

Inès’s tips for ageless chic

Keep it simple

“My daily uniform is white jeans and a navy sweater. I don’t wear too many colours together. From there I can save the outfit with interesting shoes or a lipstick.”

Know your classics – and when to use them

“Some women come to my shop and buy espadrilles or a basket bag, which I source in Provence. I will wear the French classics, just not all at once.”

Take risks

“It’s not good to be a fashion victim, but have some curiosity. Change your hair or lipstick and read the magazines for ideas.”

Scrap the logos

“There is no need to show off. Wearing a brand was once a sign of good taste but today it is the opposite.”

Don’t be cold or uncomfortable

“When I was young I would wear things like ballerina shoes in winter, or not enough layers. Not any more. You cannot be chic if you are not comfortable.”

Steal from your (ideally French) lover

“I love to wear things that are too big, like a man’s shirt with a belt and sandals in the summer.” – The Telegraph