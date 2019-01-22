Gallico classic returns to stage
If you love good theatre and missed the Contagious Theatre production of The Snow Goose when it ran in Port Elizabeth in 2018, diarise the dates of February 9 to 11 when it returns to the Bay. The Paul Gallico tale will be presented at the Savoy Theatre and is a poignant play suitable for children aged 10 and older – as well as grown-ups with a heart.
