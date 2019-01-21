Leisure

Penguin’s ‘bucket list’ worth a read

By Herald Correspondent - 21 January 2019
Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd and Madeline Brewer star in the series adaptation of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (going for its third season), one of Penguin Random House’s must-reads
Just as you start the year with resolutions to eat less and exercise more, book lovers start the year with a list of books they’ve always wanted to read and now, in 2019, finally will get round to.

Penguin Random House has compiled a “bucket list” of books, including many of the classics.

Quite a few are likely to remain on the “one day” lists forever, as they are demanding reads, while others are more accessible:

War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy

A legendary masterpiece, this book is synonymous with difficult reading – so why not challenge yourself.

Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison

Morrison is one of the more accessible Nobel Prize winning authors, with a light yet piercing touch.

The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand

If you did not read this as a teenager, then now is the time. It was a groundbreaking novel when published in 1943.

Ulysses by James Joyce Another book often deemed “difficult”, Ulysses has stood the test of time.

The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

An incredible book about books by a beloved Spanish language writer.

The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien

Most people have seen the epic movie, but have you read the book?

The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie

Known as one of Rushdie’s greatest works, this is the controversial (and acclaimed) book which triggered the fatwa on the author’s life.

Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes

Don’t tilt at windmills, rather open this book and read about the original “hero” whose name gave us the word quixotic.

The Golden Compass by Philip Pullman

A children’s book with universal themes, this is an adventure into a fantasy world.

Catch-22 by Joseph Heller

It’s about time you read this black comedy about the futility of war because George Clooney is making a mini-series based on the book and it sounds as if it will be great.

1984 by George Orwell

Often acclaimed as one of the best books of all time and where the term “big brother” came from, this is still a chilling look at thought control.

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

The Kite Runner is a classic look at two boys’ friendship, set in unforgiving Afghanistan. If you’ve read this brilliant book, read it again.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Much loved by generations of girls, the heart-warming story of Meg, Beth, Jo, and Amy.

The Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell

A complex story that you will need to read to visualise, by a postmodern visionary.

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

For those who were deprived of Oscar Wilde as required reading for school.

Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov

Poignant novels that are also funny are a must-read rarity – and this shocking love story is that.

The Help by Kathryn Stockett

This powerful book is uncomfortable yet essential reading for South Africans faced with our own Madam & Eve relationships.

The Liar’s Club by Mary Karr

This memoir of a hardscrabble Texas childhood tells an allAmerican story.

Moby Dick by Herman Melville

This whale of a tale has stood the test of time.

Gravity’s Rainbow by Thomas Pynchon

This post-modern epic is said to be exhausting but deserves a place on the serious reader’s bookshelf.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Attwood

Now an Emmy-winning television series, the book is a warning glimpse into a future dystopian world.

