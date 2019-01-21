Penguin’s ‘bucket list’ worth a read

Just as you start the year with resolutions to eat less and exercise more, book lovers start the year with a list of books they’ve always wanted to read and now, in 2019, finally will get round to.

Penguin Random House has compiled a “bucket list” of books, including many of the classics.

Quite a few are likely to remain on the “one day” lists forever, as they are demanding reads, while others are more accessible:

● War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy

A legendary masterpiece, this book is synonymous with difficult reading – so why not challenge yourself.

● Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison

Morrison is one of the more accessible Nobel Prize winning authors, with a light yet piercing touch.

● The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand

If you did not read this as a teenager, then now is the time. It was a groundbreaking novel when published in 1943.

● Ulysses by James Joyce Another book often deemed “difficult”, Ulysses has stood the test of time.

● The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

An incredible book about books by a beloved Spanish language writer.

● The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien

Most people have seen the epic movie, but have you read the book?

● The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie

Known as one of Rushdie’s greatest works, this is the controversial (and acclaimed) book which triggered the fatwa on the author’s life.

● Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes

Don’t tilt at windmills, rather open this book and read about the original “hero” whose name gave us the word quixotic.

● The Golden Compass by Philip Pullman

A children’s book with universal themes, this is an adventure into a fantasy world.

● Catch-22 by Joseph Heller

It’s about time you read this black comedy about the futility of war because George Clooney is making a mini-series based on the book and it sounds as if it will be great.

● 1984 by George Orwell

Often acclaimed as one of the best books of all time and where the term “big brother” came from, this is still a chilling look at thought control.

● The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

The Kite Runner is a classic look at two boys’ friendship, set in unforgiving Afghanistan. If you’ve read this brilliant book, read it again.

● Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Much loved by generations of girls, the heart-warming story of Meg, Beth, Jo, and Amy.

● The Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell

A complex story that you will need to read to visualise, by a postmodern visionary.

● The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

For those who were deprived of Oscar Wilde as required reading for school.

● Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov

Poignant novels that are also funny are a must-read rarity – and this shocking love story is that.

● The Help by Kathryn Stockett

This powerful book is uncomfortable yet essential reading for South Africans faced with our own Madam & Eve relationships.

● The Liar’s Club by Mary Karr

This memoir of a hardscrabble Texas childhood tells an allAmerican story.

● Moby Dick by Herman Melville

This whale of a tale has stood the test of time.

● Gravity’s Rainbow by Thomas Pynchon

This post-modern epic is said to be exhausting but deserves a place on the serious reader’s bookshelf.

● The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Attwood

Now an Emmy-winning television series, the book is a warning glimpse into a future dystopian world.