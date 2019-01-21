'I still want to live,' says Vusi Nova after health scare
Vusi Nova was forced to press the pause button on his busy schedule after a panic attack landed him in hospital over the weekend.
Taking to Instagram Vusi used the health scare to warn others to remember to slow down every now and then.
The As'phelelanga hitmaker shared a snap of himself attached to a drip in hospital with an announcement that his success and drive may have caused his health scare.
"(I) ended up in hospital yesterday because I just couldn’t breathe! Apparently I had a panic attack! This has made me realise that I need to have more me time and just calm down," Vusi shared.
The hospital visit is his second in a space of five months as the singer was recently hospitalised for food poisoning, in August last year.
Vusi said that the health scare made him realise that he doesn't want success more than he wants to live.
"To want to succeed and being driven is great, but all of that also comes with stress and anxiety. So now and again take some time off because all that won’t matter if u don’t take care of yourself. (I) still want to live," he said.
The comments section of the post was flooded with well wishes from people, including singer Phelo Bala, who shared their own experiences with panic attacks.
"It’s taken me years to conquer this and I still need to constantly remind myself that it’s only a panic attack. Many may even think umntu une drama or ufuna iAttention but the feeling is unexplainable to those who don’t understand. Uberight maan," said Phelo.
Vusi also had to put one of his followers in his lane when he claimed that panic attacks were "white people" sicknesses.
"@alexstemela this is the problem with us black people! Since when do sicknesses have anything to do with race? Also, when u say “we ordinary people” what am I super ordinary? When you can’t breathe what the hell are you suppose to do? Role over and die? I think your message is extremely insensitive and ignorant."
