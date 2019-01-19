Most common relationship deal breakers
When we think about the kind of person we’d like to spend the rest of our lives with in marriage, we often list the qualities and traits we most desire about them, our deal makers. But we also have our deal breakers, qualities and traits that would disqualify someone in our books as a prospect for a life partner, regardless of how many other wonderful traits they have.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.