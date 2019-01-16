Recipes for simple summer smoothies

Zola Nene and Amy Hopkins make reaching your New Year’s resolution much tastier The new year is a time of fresh starts.

So, if you're looking for new food ideas that are healthy and delicious to change your eating habits, then South Africa’s culinary darling, Zola Nene, and health and fitness enthusiast, Amy Hopkins, have got your back.

“The beginning of a new year gives you the chance to do things differently but changing your eating habits can be difficult. It’s so much easier to follow a healthy eating plan when the food is delicious,” says Zola.

So, make it easier to stick to your goal with these simple summer smoothies from Amy and marmalade oat clusters from Zola.

Amy has four smoothie recipes for quick meals whether you need an immune booster, some extra vitamins or for a quick recovery after a long day at the beach or a long night out. Or just because they taste so good.

“Smoothies are such an easy way to nourish your body, especially in the summer when you want to be refreshed by your food,” says Amy.

Watch how they make it here: