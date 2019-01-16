Recipes for simple summer smoothies
Zola Nene and Amy Hopkins make reaching your New Year’s resolution much tastier The new year is a time of fresh starts.
So, if you're looking for new food ideas that are healthy and delicious to change your eating habits, then South Africa’s culinary darling, Zola Nene, and health and fitness enthusiast, Amy Hopkins, have got your back.
“The beginning of a new year gives you the chance to do things differently but changing your eating habits can be difficult. It’s so much easier to follow a healthy eating plan when the food is delicious,” says Zola.
So, make it easier to stick to your goal with these simple summer smoothies from Amy and marmalade oat clusters from Zola.
Amy has four smoothie recipes for quick meals whether you need an immune booster, some extra vitamins or for a quick recovery after a long day at the beach or a long night out. Or just because they taste so good.
“Smoothies are such an easy way to nourish your body, especially in the summer when you want to be refreshed by your food,” says Amy.
Recipes: Strawberry and Banana Recovery Smoothie
2 tbsp chia seeds (optional)
1 tbsp sugar and peanut butter
1 cup 100% strawberry and banana juice
4 to 5 blocks of ice
Method:
Blend and serve Tropical Summer Smoothie
1 tbsp chia seeds (optional)
1 tbsp flax seeds (optional)
2/3 cup 100% mango juice
1/2 cup tinned pineapple pieces
4 to 5 blocks of ice Decorate with granadilla pulp
Method:
Blend and serve Immune Boosting Smoothie
1 fresh banana
A handful spinach
1 knob ginger
2/3 cup grapefruit pieces
4 to 5 blocks of ice
Method:
Blend and serve Green Machine Smoothie
Handful baby spinach leaves
A squeeze of lemon juice
1/4 cup cucumber
1/4 cup pineapple pieces
2/3 cup 100% apple juice
4 to 5 blocks of ice
Method: Blend and serve Marmalade Oat clusters Zola’s marmalade oat clusters go well with the smoothie recipes and are quick and easy to make.
You will need:
Ingredients
1 cup Seville orange marmalade
2 Tbs coconut oil
125ml cup 100% mango juice
2 cups rolled oats
½ cup desiccated coconut
100g flaked almonds
50g raisins
Method:
Preheat oven to 180°C.
In a large pot, heat together the marmalade, coconut oil and orange juice.
Stir in the oats, coconut, almonds and raisins.
Place spoonfuls of the mixture onto a lined baking tray to form the clusters, then bake for 15 minutes.
Remove from the oven, then allow to cool before storing in an airtight container