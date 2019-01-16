WOMAN ON TOP

‘All stuff and nonsense’ from up there

Beth Cooper Howell takes aim at the milestones on the circle of life

‘Two dear friends held funerals for their respective fathers shortly before the festive season. These bittersweet farewells were my close-to-homes, for we have all loved and lost – and the passing of a loved one is a reminder. Several years ago, after more than 90 years of a life well-lived, my husband’s grandfather passed away.

