PE’s Gino partners with US singers

The year 2019 is off to a good start for Port Elizabeth pop and RnB singer Gino Lee, who already has a new release out and international partnerships in the mix. Hot on the heels of his newly formed relationship with US record label ONErpm, the 22year-old just sealed a collaboration with New York singer and songwriter Jackie Paladino on the single Can You Tell Me What Love Is, which was released on Friday January 11.

