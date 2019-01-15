Key trends in Milan Fashion Week

After three and a half intense days, Milan Fashion Week drew to a close on Monday and handed over to Paris for the next stage in Europe’s season.

Here is an overview of the main trends for men’s fashion as well as women’s styles for the Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 season.

For many designers this season was all about red and black.

For fashion house MSGM, men wore red leather pants with black stripes on the side accompanied by mixed colour jackets.

For Versace, the letter V covered their two-tone pullovers, while at Prada women wore red derbies with elegant black dresses and men posed in burgundy vests and black jackets.