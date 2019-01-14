BOOKS

Review: Shéri – Just The Way I Am

Sarah Cohen reviews the memoir Shéri – Just The Way I Am by Shéri Brynard The underlying theme of Shéri – Just The Way I Am by a young woman with Down syndrome is that although facing difficult circumstances is part of growing up, what you do with these circumstances is what determines your happiness.

