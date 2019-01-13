BOOKS

SA writer riffs into heavy metal for new children's book

Described as “if Dr Seuss and Ozzy Osbourne spent a crazy night out on the town, then this would be their story”, a new children’s book rips into the headbanging field of heavy metal music. South African Lav Nandlall has written Don’t Fear the Dark as a colourful series of 11 children’s picture books to give an overview of metal music from its start in the 1960s to now.

