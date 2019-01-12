Storms River paradise

In the dark maw of the Storms River there’s a cave filled with bats and the fish congregate around the lip of the cave to feed on bat guano that falls into the water.

You leave the surge of the waves behind as you paddle up under the famous 77m suspension bridge and by the time you pass Bat Cave the tannin brown water is glass-smooth and ancient cliffs tower on either side of the river, leaving just a sliver of sky overhead.

Now and then below the surface you glimpse a yellow flash as an eagle ray glides past. The tranquil mouth of the river acts as a nursery for young stingrays and then they return as they mature to rid themselves of marine parasites, Untouched Adventures excursion leader Evaton Juries says.

Clustered in the big cave in their thousands, the Egyptian fruit bats and insect-eating Cape horsehoe bats fly out in a dense mass in the evening and, after foraging all night, return sated at dawn.

Juries called us closer – my sons and I in a pair of two-man kayaks, together with an exotic assortment of tourists from Holland, Fiji, New Zealand and the UK in half a dozen other boats – and painted a picture of long ago.

At the end of the 1800s, the settlers started to harvest the indigenous hardwoods from the surrounding forest but transporting it out was difficult. So they devised a strategy in which the logs were dragged to the edge of the Storms River gorge, lowered by means of an aerial cableway and loaded on the coaster ship Clara which was anchored at the mouth.

One of the first people involved in this pioneering timber industry was German settler Jakob Mangold, who later established a prominent engineering firm in Port Elizabeth and whose name is a familiar one in the Bay even today.