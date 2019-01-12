Forget clean eating, beware the rise of goutrageous food

As a food writer, I am usually found in my kitchen, rattling pans, tapping on my butter-smeared laptop and minding my own business. From time to time, this is interrupted by the rude intrusion of press releases from bars and restaurants puffing £2,000 (R35,350) cocktails (some version or other of a subtle blend of Marie-Antoinette’s tears and emerald dust, muddled with live seahorse) or a £5,000 (R88,402) burger, which may contain a surprise blood diamond or Porsche.

This marketing frou-frou inevitably comes from the sort of high-concept places where they have been so distracted by their five-million quid refit, they forgot to hire a proper chef. It is a tough, unforgiving and easily bored world out there, in the sphere of conspicuous overconsumption. Live by the porn star martini, die by the porn star martini.

Such places value novelty over skill; Instagrammable gimmicks oversatisfied customers. In this Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatter’s dinner party world, cost is an indicator of value, rather than the other way round. We have entered the era of “super-rich eating”. This is the Dubai-ification of dinner.

So I wasn’t surprised to see that during a recent visit to actual Dubai, German football club Bayern Munich’s midfielder, Franck Ribery, caused a stir when he tucked into a £1,000 (R17,686) steak, entirely encased in gold leaf.

A report stated the Frenchman was going to be fined by his team “for decadence” – which sounded rather thrilling. In reality, it was for the prosaic crime of Ribery being a Planck on social media.