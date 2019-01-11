Valentine’s cabaret promises to be a truly crowd-pleasing affair

Port Elizabeth’s Gilbert and Sullivan Society presents its popular annual Valentine’s cabaret, Only You, from February 14 to 16 at the Savoy Theatre.

The 2019 production will be directed by Candida Merifield under the mentorship of award-winning director Rose Cowpar.

The cast of Only You includes audience favourites Khuselo Gqiba, Zoe Gray, Yvonne Smith and Cowpar, along with other seasoned Bay performers Cailan van Heerden, Roelof Erasmus, Megan Smith and Jaydee Mulder.

G&S newcomers Kathleen Fouché – who was seen as Amina Habiba in the pantomime Sinbad the Sailor in December – Lesego Mkhwanazi, Abbey Nel, Charlize Visser and Christine Erasmus also appear in their first Valentine’s cabaret.

On Valentine’s Day the show starts at 7pm and patrons can enjoy a three-course meal and the show for R220 per person. The show alone is R90 (R85 each for groups of eight or more).

The Friday and Saturday evening performances will be at 7.30pm and there is a Saturday matinee at 2pm, for which tickets are R60.

Patrons can choose either table or row seating and are welcome to bring along snacks. Finger snack platters and burgers will be sold on Saturday and the Savoy’s cash bar will be open.

For bookings and further information, contact Cowpar, 072-906-1977, or e-mail rose@salarybase.co.za