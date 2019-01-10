WATCH | Here’s a peek into Trevor Noah’s new $20-million (R279-million) LA crib
Talk about levels‚ life goals‚ living the dream & being guaped!
SA comedian and The Daily Show host‚ Trevor Noah has reportedly splurged a whopping $20-million (R279-million) on a flashy crib in Bel-Air‚ Los Angeles.
US celebrity news site TMZ.com reported on Tuesday evening that its real estate sources confirmed Trevor had apparently bought the pad through a blind trust.
The extravagant and ultra-modern double storey mansion apparently sits on a 1.31-acre property‚ which has spectacular views of LA.
And if you’re wondering what kind of house you get with such a price tag think “infinity pool‚ 500-gallon saltwater aquarium‚ home theater and ultra-private VIP suite”.
Luxury Houses‚ a US-based website which features a range of high-end houses in the States shared a video of the flashy crib on its YouTube channel in August 2018.
Just hours before the TMZ report emerged‚ TV personality and one of Trevor’s close friends Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted a picture of an infinity pool with striking similarities to the one in Trev’s reported new home.
Sizwe has since deleted the tweet but screenshots of it have been circulating. Sizwe was recently pictured on holiday with Trevor in the States. Coincidence much?
While the price tag seems insane‚ Trev is no stranger to the finer things in life. In 2017 it was reported that our guy bought an ultra-luxurious penthouse apartment in Manhattan‚ New York worth a cool $11‚495-million (R130-million).