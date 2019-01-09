Check private education options carefully

You've passed your matric better than expected, what happens now?

Many matrics from the Class of 2018 currently find themselves in the fortunate position of having performed better than anticipated in their National Senior Certificate examination, achieving a bachelor’s pass and qualifying for higher education access. But while they are now in a position to apply for further study, these prospective students need to ensure they do their homework before signing up with institutions still accepting applications for study in 2019, an expert says.

