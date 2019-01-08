Pearl Thusi stands by R Kelly boycott
Pearl Thusi has stood firm on her decision to #MuteRKelly after an explosive documentary claimed to have lifted the lid on the US star's alleged affairs with underage girls.
The documentary‚ titled Surviving R Kelly featured accounts by R Kelly's alleged victims and was aired over several days.
John Legend was one of several celebrities who featured in the documentary. Others include talk-show host Wendy Williams and singer Sparkle.
It drew sharp reaction from audiences around the world and the hashtag #MuteRKelly trended.
Pearl was one of several SA celebrities to voice their outrage over the claims made in the video and lambasted R Kelly.
I don’t listen to r kelly anymore. And I do miss listening to his music.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 4, 2019
But I’m an effort to support the movement fighting GBV - my daughter won’t ever know his music or contribute to Kelly’s legacy- financially or otherwise.
And to everyone going on about how talented R Kelly is- we all know that.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 4, 2019
But let’s see how fun it is to listen to him if he’d molested your own daughter/child.
We are so detached from each other lately. Not wanting to protect each other’s interests. ☹️
Part 5 and 6 of #SurivingRKelly broke me completely. How is this monster still not arrested? 😡🤬— Blue Mbombo (@bluembombo) January 6, 2019
But Pearl was hauled over the coals for her decision‚ with some followers "attacking" her for her stance.
Pearl took to Twitter to defend herself and share comments from other international celebs on the incident.
Ladies.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 5, 2019
It’s up to us to protect ourselves. The amount of black men attacking me for being against this R Kelly thing shouldn’t surprise me. But it’s still disappointing. #muteRkelly .
(I didn’t say all or only black men)#survivingRkelly thank you @dreamhampton