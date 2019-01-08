Leisure

Pearl Thusi stands by R Kelly boycott

By Kyle Zeeman - 08 January 2019
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Pearl Thusi has stood firm on her decision to #MuteRKelly after an explosive documentary claimed to have lifted the lid on the US star's alleged affairs with underage girls.

The documentary‚ titled Surviving R Kelly featured accounts by R Kelly's alleged victims and was aired over several days.

John Legend was one of several celebrities who featured in the documentary. Others include talk-show host Wendy Williams and singer Sparkle.

It drew sharp reaction from audiences around the world and the hashtag #MuteRKelly trended.

Pearl was one of several SA celebrities to voice their outrage over the claims made in the video and lambasted R Kelly.

But Pearl was hauled over the coals for her decision‚ with some followers "attacking" her for her stance.

Pearl took to Twitter to defend herself and share comments from other international celebs on the incident.

