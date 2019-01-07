The star broke down in tears when she was announced as a winner and used her acceptance speech to reflect on inclusion in the industry.

"I just have to say‚ as a woman in music‚ it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter‚" she said at one point in the speech.

Other winners on the night showed an industry keen to tout its progress on diversity. These included Alfonso Cuaron's heartfelt Roma and civil rights dramedy Green Book.

On the red carpet‚ many stars wore "Time's Up" bracelets in a nod to the movement for sexual equality in the workplace that grabbed the headlines 12 months ago as the industry became engulfed in a reckoning about rampant harassment and abuse.

Hosting the gala were comedian Andy Samberg and actress Sandra Oh. Sandra also made history on the night as the first Asian woman to have hosted a major awards show. She also took home her second Golden Globe for Killing Eve.

Andy paid tribute to the diversity of films nominated‚ singling out Black Panther‚ Crazy Rich Asians‚ If Beale Street Could Talk and several others praised for their inclusivity.

"And they are not just here tonight because they resonated with audiences Hollywood often ignores‚" he said.

"They are here because they told stories that resonated with everyone. And that is truly a beautiful thing."

Globes for supporting acting in movies went to two African Americans -- Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Mahershala Ali (Green Book.)

Regina vowed that‚ for the next two years‚ she would only produce projects that employ 50 percent women‚ exclaiming: "Time's Up times two!"

"And I just challenge anyone out there‚ anyone out there who is in a position of power‚ not just in our industry‚ in all industries. I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same‚" she said.

Christian Bale‚ nearly unrecognizable as Dick Cheney in the film Vice‚ took home best actor honors.

He paid tribute to Satan in his acceptance speech.

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role‚" he said.