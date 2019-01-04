MUSICAL THEATRE

Young PE cast in final rehearsals for ‘Showtime’

The company of performers in the 29th annual Showtime Awards revue, Those Were the Days, have entered the final stretch of rehearsals leading up to the opening on Sunday January 27 at 3pm in the Pemads Little Theatre. Again, as in the past three years, the Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society (Pemads) is collaborating in co-presenting the production, along with naming sponsor Woodlands Dairy, and Business and Arts South Africa (Basa), which annually provides a supporting grant to the ove...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.