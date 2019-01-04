Snap early tickets for the National Arts Festival
Dylan Moran, Brett Bailey's new work and the Drakensberg Boys Choir are already on the slate
For the first time, National Arts Festival audiences have the chance to snap up early tickets to three flagship productions at the 2019 event in Makhanda, which will be held from June 27 to July 7. “We’re announcing the return of genius comedian Dylan Moran with his new show Dr Cosmos; performances by the extraordinary and iconic Drakensberg Boys Choir, and a rare opportunity for audiences to experience a brand-new work from Brett Bailey before it heads abroad,” Festival CEO Tony Lankester said...
