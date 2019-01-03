Ebubeleni Music Festival draws crowd of 25,000

Nelson Mandela Bay cultural event spread over three days

The Ebubeleni Music Festival marked itself as Nelson Mandela Bay’s flagship event of the year as more than 25,000 festival-goers attended the main festival on Sunday. The seventh annual music festival was held at the NMB Stadium over three days and included an Urban Festival of hip-hop versus gqom, a night of comedy at the Boardwalk ICC and the Main Festival, which saw tickets sold out.

