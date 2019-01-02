Recipe: double-decker biscuits
Try this recipe from Snowflake for double-decker biscuits for a final tea time treat over the summer school holidays. The addition of chopped red glace cherries gives the biscuits a festive feel. This recipe makes around 24 double biscuits, the preparation time is around 10 minutes, and they only take 8-10 minutes to cook.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.