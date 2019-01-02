Recipe: double-decker biscuits

Try this recipe from Snowflake for double-decker biscuits for a final tea time treat over the summer school holidays. The addition of chopped red glace cherries gives the biscuits a festive feel. This recipe makes around 24 double biscuits, the preparation time is around 10 minutes, and they only take 8-10 minutes to cook.

