WOMAN ON TOP
New Year resolutions
Treat them as a chance to work out what makes you happy
“Do you have any New Year resolutions?” she asked, being 13, and full of hope and promise. “I don’t. The research shows that we won’t stick to them. They’re empty festive wrappings, crinkled and forlorn on the virtual floor of so-called life.” The cynic in me failed to dim eternal optimism in her, as we drove towards the heaving, smiling mass of tourists who crowd our holiday village every December, bringing credit cards and good cheer.
