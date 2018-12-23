On board Africa’s first high-speed train

Africa’s first high-speed train has the profile of a panther.

With barely a purr it tiptoes out of Tangier station in a silken glide and its rapid pounce up to 320km/h is equally imperceptible.

Within minutes of departure, the sun-mirrored Mediterranean turns to salt marsh, and pine forest into towering Rif.

A green sheen of pasture welcomes nesting storks, football matches and grazing sheep. We don’t so much rock the Kasbah. We leave it for dust.

The French-built TGV, which began operations in November, aims to unite a telegenic kingdom riven by mountains, rivers, desert and scrub. Its northern terminus is a case in point: having changed hands more times than it cared to remember, Tangier returned to Morocco sovereignty in 1956.

The carriage interiors of the new train are neither French nor frivolous, but Moroccan and modern. In first class, princely red thrones gaze over flashbacks of country life.

Endless information jingles speak of a rail operator proud to run Africa’s first high-speed line. The train tops anything a country like Britain has to offer in terms of speed, comfort, cleanliness or style.

Sitting on the double-decker train’s top floor is a must. From here a panorama of sea-medina-beach screams past like a Saharan documentary on fast forward.