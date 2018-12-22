Oosthuizen in tribute show to Guns N’ Roses

Following the success of his Led Zeppelin tribute earlier in 2018, renowned SA drummer and musician Jason Oosthuizen is bringing another of his offerings, the Guns N’ Roses & Friends Tribute Show, to Port Elizabeth on December 28. Besides Oosthuizen, the killer lineup for this tribute show includes Clint Falconer from Dan Patlansky’s band, Werner Bosman from Jesse Clegg (who also starred in the Led Zeppelin show), Stean van der Walt on vocals and Heine van der Walt from Boargazm.

