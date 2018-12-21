Skinnerbek | Official season opening a real banger
Hello dolls. Here’s hoping Dezemba is treating you as you deserve. Though, for some of us, Dezemba (also known as the festive season) is a lifestyle all year round, while it began over a month ago, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality officially opened the season with a bang (literally) on Sunday.After much confusion about whether Prince Kaybee was in fact coming to perform at the opening event at Hobie Beach or not, he showed up and had the Bay dancing its heart out.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.