The art of thoughtful Christmas gifting
Christmas is closer than you think. I am an extreme December festino, depending entirely on time and budget – either I’ve clocked in thoughtful gifts, frozen mince pies and work deadlines months ahead or I haven’t. This year, I haven’t done a thing particularly early, apart from uncovering – almost accidentally, via social media – that there is only one type of gift I (mostly) intend giving this year.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.