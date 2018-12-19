The art of thoughtful Christmas gifting

Christmas is closer than you think. I am an extreme December festino, depending entirely on time and budget – either I’ve clocked in thoughtful gifts, frozen mince pies and work deadlines months ahead or I haven’t. This year, I haven’t done a thing particularly early, apart from uncovering – almost accidentally, via social media – that there is only one type of gift I (mostly) intend giving this year.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.