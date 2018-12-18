Leisure

Our fave moments of Taraji P Henson in Mzansi

By Jessica Levit - 18 December 2018

Actress Taraji P.Henson has been visiting in South Africa and‚ to be frank‚ we've claimed her as ours.

Taraji has been promoting her hit TV series‚ Empire‚ but her visit has been about so much more than that. From spending time with locals‚ to saying yes to every interview request and giving herself to South Africa‚ the actress has really immersed herself in the city of gold.

Here are just a few moments of her visit that gave us the feels. And hopefully had her buy a house where there's an open invitation for Sunday lunch.

Anele did the most in her interview with Taraji

Taraji learns the gwara gwara

The future is female

Doing good

