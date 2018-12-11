Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta got into a debate over who had a better year between Nasty C and A-Reece‚ who are undoubtedly two of the best rappers in their own right.

This after the MTV Base Hottest MCs list came out last week with Nasty C in position three and A-Reece no where on the list‚ something that pissed off most rap music lovers.

The drama surrounding the hottest MC list continued to be a major talking point on social media over the weekend.

Even though Kwesta and Cassper also made the cut (with Kwesta at number 1 and Cassper at number 4) they both diverted the attention to the young kings.

Cassper said for him Nasty C had the most productive year‚ while Kwesta respectfully gave that trophy to A-Reece.

Kwesta reasoned that A-Reece made major moves with far less resources and should be given props for that.

And while Cassper agreed that A-Reece did the most in 2018‚ he still maintained that the year belonged to Nasty.

In Cassper's view Nasty C bodied every SA rapper with all his achievements and projects.

We think besides the age similarity‚ the pair can't be compared.

They are both brilliant in different ways‚ so they both owned 2018.

There. Settled.