The cat is finally out of the bag! Former Miss SA Ntandoyenkosi and her hubby Khaya Mthethwa are expecting a new addition to the family.

After months of speculation around whether Ntando was pregnant or not‚ the couple confirmed the news over the weekend.

For a while fans had been asking if Ntando was pregnant because of the baggy dresses she started wearing over the past few months but the couple were mum on the rumours.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE last month Khaya declined to comment on the topic when asked about the rumours.

However‚ obviously excited to finally share the news‚ Khaya wrote a very cute message to Ntando on his Insta.

"Thank you for carrying one the greatest gifts in my life! May God bless this new journey babe‚ Mthethwa Ntando. Now is it a boy or a girl?"

The couple‚ who dated for three months before tying the knot in December last year also kept their romance out of the spotlight.

peaking on Afternoon Express‚ the singer and pastor admitted that getting married so quickly wasn't part of the plan.

"To be honest‚ I didn't plan on getting married last year. It was not something that was part of 'the plan' for my life but it was just something that I felt in my heart. When I met Ntando‚ I just knew. I was like‚ 'this is it for me and I ain't trying to waste the rest of my life (without her)."

Ag these two are just adorable!

Here are some beautiful pictures from Ntando's baby shower.