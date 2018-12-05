BAKING

Recipe: Star anise shortbread stars

British baker and author Flora Shedden puts a spicy twist on traditional Christmas biscuits with this recipe for star anise shortbread stars. She said if you are not a fan of the liquorice undertones in star anise, please feel free to substitute it with one-and-a-half teaspoons of ground cinnamon, ginger or, a personal favourite – grated nutmeg.

