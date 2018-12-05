Cardi B announces split from Offset - the internet is a mess!

After a year of marriage‚ US super couple Cardi B and Migos' Offset have split‚ leaving fans in shock and deep in their feels.

Cardi made the surprise announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

In a video Cardi said that people had been "bugging" her about her relationship and she wanted to clear a few things up.

That's when she dropped a serious bombshell.

"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners. He's always somebody that I run to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."

She said the pair‚ who have a child together had simply grown apart.

"I guess we grew out of love but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yah."