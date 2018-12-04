Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt settle their custody battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally reached a custody agreement for their six children.

The Hollywood stars were married in 2015 before Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Both were due to attend a private custody trial this month but had now come to an agreement, a lawyer for Jolie said.

Three of their children are their biological children, and the other three are adopted.

Jolie originally wanted to have sole custody of the children, while Pitt asked for shared custody.