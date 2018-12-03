WATCH | Beyoncé & Jay-Z leave their hearts on #globalcitizenfestival stage
Beyoncé and Jay-Z had us all in our feels on Sunday night when they snatched our weaves‚ edges and all on the Global Citizen Festival stage. And we are still reeling from the emotional journey it was!
The Carters came all the way through for South Africans. We're talking from jaw-dropping outfits to choreography right through to the amazing surprises that made an awesome run of OTR II even better!
Here's a breakdown of the reasons why The Carters knocked their performances out of the park and then some!
What a performer! There's been a debate on the social media streets for as long as we can remember‚ about whether it is Michael Jackson or Beyoncé who is the greatest performer of all time. We will not pick a side because both of them are legendary AF!
No lip syncing. Straight up choreographed dances. Engagement level on a 100. Undisputed talent. Ai suka maan‚ that girl is it!
All we'll say is that unwavering stage presence is unmatched! Wow!
The Mzansi infused HaloBey has performed a million times all over the world‚ but she still gave us a unique to SA collaboration that will go down as one of the most emotional and beautiful moments in her career and in our lives.
If you managed to keep your tears in as she performed this then you are a strong person!
That Perfect moment with Ed was uhm perfectAnd ever perfecter (we know this is not a word) after Bey shared that SA was their location for the first ever live performance of the song.
You know there's something special about an artist when they sing you straight into a world of make believe. While Bey and Ed Sheeran sang Perfect‚ we were imagining our wedding days and full on happily ever afters!
We talking living in a mansion somewhere in Sandton with four kids after a couple of years and all the love shared in between.
Everything really was love!The production: Costumes‚ transitions‚ dancing etc. was truly magnificent!
Now we've had some pretty amazing concerts here in Mzansi. Black Coffee's Africa rising‚ Lira‚ Dr Tumi and Casspper's Fill Ups have really raised the bar for the kind of concerts we expect from musicians.
The Carters did that! They gave us what we deserve. Nothing was mediocre about their set‚ not their vocals‚ not song selection‚ not their dancing or the outfits!
A lifetime highlight!You haven't fully lived until you get to experience love in that way. In a stadium filled with over 70k people all singing one song or being vulnerable with Beyonce's soothing vocals as the background.
This is one of the moments you bank to tell your kids about and thanks to Global Citizen it is a life changing experience that most of us now have.
