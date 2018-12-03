WATCH | Beyoncé & Jay-Z leave their hearts on #globalcitizenfestival stage

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had us all in our feels on Sunday night when they snatched our weaves‚ edges and all on the Global Citizen Festival stage. And we are still reeling from the emotional journey it was!

The Carters came all the way through for South Africans. We're talking from jaw-dropping outfits to choreography right through to the amazing surprises that made an awesome run of OTR II even better!

Here's a breakdown of the reasons why The Carters knocked their performances out of the park and then some!

What a performer! There's been a debate on the social media streets for as long as we can remember‚ about whether it is Michael Jackson or Beyoncé who is the greatest performer of all time. We will not pick a side because both of them are legendary AF!

No lip syncing. Straight up choreographed dances. Engagement level on a 100. Undisputed talent. Ai suka maan‚ that girl is it!

All we'll say is that unwavering stage presence is unmatched! Wow!