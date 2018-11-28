WOMAN ON TOP
Choosing singledom, and tossing out the word spinster
Beth Cooper Howell has cautionary advice for Smug Marrieds
Beth Cooper Howell has cautionary advice for Smug Marrieds
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.