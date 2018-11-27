The tax fraud case against Bonang Matheba has on Tuesday morning been struck off the roll at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court‚ after she paid an admission of guilt fine of R30‚000.

Bonang had been charged for not paying personal tax from 2008 - 2017 and company tax from 2014 - 2017.

The state prosecutor informed the court that Bonang had paid an admission of guilt fine and therefore they were requesting that the matter be removed from the court. The request was granted by the judge.

Several sources from the court‚ who were directly linked to the case confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Bonang made the payment of R30‚000 at the court on Monday.

A source said the state was happy with the recommendations Bonang made and that she had filed the returns‚ which is what she had been charged for. The source explained that criminally‚ Bonang admitted to the charges so they were satisfied.

Bonang's manager‚ Davin Phillips‚ who spoke to TshisaLIVE on her behalf said B was happy with the outcome.

"She is feeling good and is happy that the matter has been resolved and we can move forward. There seems to have been a miscommunication and things have been compiled and now we can move forward."