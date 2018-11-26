BOOKS
‘The Kite Runner’ author’s latest offering a prayer for refugees
Khaled Hosseini has written a brief but beautiful elegy
Sea Prayer is the slender yet powerful new title by Khaled Hosseini, author of The Kite Runner which, along with his books And The Mountains Echoed and A Thousand Splendid Suns, has sold more than 55 million copies all over the world. Brief but beautiful, it is an elegy for a life left behind as a family flee war in their native Syria.
