Chakalaka hero at Herald Masterclass

Guests chopped, blitzed and sautéed their way to culinary success at the latest Herald Cookery Masterclass on Thursday, where they were able to rediscover some authentically South African flavours.

Two cookery masterclasses have already been held and tickets for the final one on December 6, which will have a Christmas theme, are sold out.

All the classes are being held at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Newton Park, with wines provided by Mt Vernon, an estate in the Klapmuts area of the Western Cape.

Chantal Schoonbee, Mt Vernon’s representative in the Bay, had summery Andiamo bitter orange spritzes ready for guests’ arrival.

Later they enjoyed the finished dishes with Three Peaks reds and whites along with some of Capsicum lecturer Donovan Miller’s biltong muffins.

Assisted by his team of capable certificate and diploma students, Miller showed guests how to prepare kudu fillet with creamy polenta and his signature chakalaka sauce.

Olaf Heidtke came all the way from Paterson for the class. “I tried to book for the first two – Mexican and Italian – but by then they were sold out. But being from Germany I thought the SA theme sounded just right.”

Also on hand to offer tips and tricks of the trade was Capsicum’s corporate executive chef, Ashton Robertson, who was visiting the Port Elizabeth campus from Cape Town.

Participants were taught the basics of a good chakalaka and all were astounded it could be blitzed into a sophisticated sauce – the perfect accompaniment for venison.

“I hadn’t cooked venison before but I will now, and I didn’t know what chakalaka was, but I absolutely loved it and the polenta,” Venecia Steiniger said.

Toni Wannenburg said tips from the evening would help her with general cooking:

“Chakalaka I’d only seen in tins before,” she said. “I was amazed by what you could do with it.”

Capsicum is at 67 Newton Street.

Further information from Berna Walters at The Herald marketing department, 041-504-7135.