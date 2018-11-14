Why I won’t put my child online

Chloe Lambert looked at the pifalls of "sharenting" and decided not to put images of her child up online

“Hey, love, sorry to be a drag, would you mind taking that picture off Facebook?”

My daughter is not yet two, but I am proud to say that unlike most of her peers, who have had every milestone of their short lives documented on Facebook and Instagram, her digital footprint does not yet exist.

These increasingly frequent requests on my part have led to some awkward exchanges with well-meaning friends and relatives who’ve posted group shots from holidays and get-togethers. They’re always quick to apologise and delete though I sense that some secretly think me overly precious.

We have no plans to move to the Outer Hebrides or keep our child locked up in a tower and I know that when she grows up, if social media hasn’t gone the way of the cassette tape, she’ll probably want to have a profile.

But until she can make that decision for herself, I feel it’s my duty to protect her privacy, and give her a childhood unencumbered by the need for likes.

I still take thousands of photographs of her and bombard my husband, friends and family privately on WhatsApp, and many parents I know are increasingly opting to do the same.