Somizi may be paid to give Idols SA contestants his opinions about their talent‚ but he probably wasn't expecting to get dragged on social media over the weekend for his comments on the show.

The star found his name shooting up the trends list on Sunday evening after he told contestant Thato that his single wasn't all that great.

Thato squeezed his way into the final of this year's competition after beating out many of Mzansi's faves for a top two spot with Yanga.

Sunday's show saw the pair debut their first singles and the streets were impressed with their performances.

But Somizi was on the other side of the fence and criticised Thato's single‚ Blow By Blow‚ telling Thato that it lacked that star quality.

While Thato was taken aback by Somizi's comments and protested that he thought the song was quite good‚ the Twitter streets were getting their ammo ready to fire at Somizi and accusing him of favouritism.

There were even calls for the masses to vote for Thato to spite Somizi.