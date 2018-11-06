Leisure

Boity gets her first ever nod at the #SAHHA2018

By Chrizelda Kekana - 06 November 2018
Boity has been nominated for a South African Hip-Hop Award
It looks like when Boity rapped about being Ray Charles in any competition‚ she was onto something. The SA Hip-Hop Awards announced their 2018 nominees and surprise surprise‚ Boity's Wuz Dat scored her a nod!

The TV personality-turned-rapper‚ who released her song which features Nasty C in August and even though she received a lot of negative feedback‚ she also bagged a lot of love.

Well‚ it seems the love didn't go unnoticed because Boity has scored a nod for Best Collabo at the SAHHA.

Clearly in disbelief herself‚ Boity took to social media to express her gratitude.

"My first ever nomination. This is a huge milestone for me! Thank you so much!" she wrote.

Meanwhile‚ Twitter went berserk after the announcement was made with both good and bad reactions. Most people wondered how A-Reece was overlooked but Boity was recognised.

In addition to that chaos caused by Boity's nomination on the social media streets‚ AKA revealed that he's decided not to submit because apparently awards don't mean nothing to him.

Then Cassper stunted on haters about how he's leading the pack this year.

All in all... SA hip-hop issa movie.

Here are the rest of the nominees.

