It looks like when Boity rapped about being Ray Charles in any competition‚ she was onto something. The SA Hip-Hop Awards announced their 2018 nominees and surprise surprise‚ Boity's Wuz Dat scored her a nod!

The TV personality-turned-rapper‚ who released her song which features Nasty C in August and even though she received a lot of negative feedback‚ she also bagged a lot of love.

Well‚ it seems the love didn't go unnoticed because Boity has scored a nod for Best Collabo at the SAHHA.

Clearly in disbelief herself‚ Boity took to social media to express her gratitude.

"My first ever nomination. This is a huge milestone for me! Thank you so much!" she wrote.

Meanwhile‚ Twitter went berserk after the announcement was made with both good and bad reactions. Most people wondered how A-Reece was overlooked but Boity was recognised.